TYLER – A Tyler man is heading to prison after pleading guilty to a Smith County shooting death. Larry Cowart, 41, entered his guilty plea in state district court Thursday morning. Cowart had been charged with murder. In a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Judge Christi Kennedy sentenced him to 13 years in prison. He was accused of the shooting death of Heath Bearden, 43, last June. The shooting occurred at a home on County Road 1145.