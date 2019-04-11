EAST TEXAS – State troopers in East Texas are joining others in the state in being equipped to combat opioid overdoses.The state troopers are receiving NARCAN kits, along with tactical emergency training. The kits can help reverse a known or suspected opioid overdose. This tool can also help save the lives of law enforcement or first responders who may be exposed to a lethal levels of substances such as fentanyl on the job. Last year state troopers seized 94.5 pounds of fentanyl, which constitutes more than 23 million lethal doses. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80-100 times stronger than morphine.