EAST TEXAS – A discount store chain is closing some of its stores around the country, including several in this area. Fred’s discount chain is closing 159 stores. The Memphis-based company said the closures are taking place at “underperforming” and “unprofitable” stores. Included on the list are stores in Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Kilgore and Gladewater. The company plans to close the stores by the end of next month.