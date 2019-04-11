(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel movie stars Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner have teamed up again. The big-screen’s Ant-Man and Hawkeye have co-created a comedy called 50 Year-Old Virgins.
Sort of.
For celebrities on a big film, part of the bargain is traveling the world to do countless interviews to promote it. In the case of Avengers: Endgame, however, secrecy is so tight, there’s not much they can say about the film, Renner told Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night.
Wearing a shirt with his “Avenger friend Paul” on it, Renner explained, “Paul and I decided to make up a movie that we’re in that we CAN talk about. So we’re 50 year-old virgins, and we can talk about that movie all you want!”
Even the haircut for Renner’s Avengers character is considered too spoiler-y to touch, according to the actor.
While it’s already been revealed that Hawkeye has been operating undercover as an assassin called Ronin when Endgame begins, Renner wouldn’t confirm that — or that his character’s changed appearance had anything to do with it.
What he offered instead was, “50-Year-Old Virgins is now in theaters!”
Spoiler alert: it’s not.
However, on April 26, Avengers: Endgame will be.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
