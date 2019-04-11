FLINT – Night work is beginning on the new Farm Road 2493, Old Jacksonville Highway, project in Smith County. The project, with limits from Farm Road 2813 in Gresham, south to Farm Road 346 in Flint, will widen the existing two-lane road to five lanes with curb and gutter and bike lanes. Night work starts Thursday night at the intersection of FM 2493 and FM 346 in Flint. Motorists can expect a slow-down in their evening commutes at this location with work being conducted daily from 8:00pm to 500am. The contractor will be placing detour pavement in preparation for concrete paving work at the intersection. TxDOT says the anticipated completion date of the $14.5 million project is the fall of 2022.