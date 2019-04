HENDERSON – The Henderson Police Department is alerting area residents of a SWEPCO scam. Someone has been calling claiming they work for SWEPCO. They say that the person they called needs to make a payment with them or their services will be cut off. The company says they don’t make such calls. They say, if you are in doubt, call SWEPCO using your bill statement to check billing inquires. The SWEPCO number is 1-800-611-0964.