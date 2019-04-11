TYLER – Don’t be surprised to see a Tyler Fire Department truck on the campus of U-T Tyler Friday night. The truck will be there in connection with the school’s homecoming activities. One of the events is a fireworks display. It had originally been scheduled for Saturday evening. But, with rain in the forecast, the fireworks were moved to Friday night. The fire truck will be on stand-by during the fireworks to provide services, if needed. The display is expected to begin at around 9:00pm and should last for 15 to 20 minutes.