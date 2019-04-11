TYLER – A capital murder defendant appeared in a Tyler court Thursday for a pretrial hearing. Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 26, of Bullard, is accused of the November 2016 death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco, 10. Her body was found days later inside a well on the suspect’s property following her abduction from a Bullard church. During the hearing, several routine motions were handled. Still pending are defense motions to suppress statements he made to authorities after his arrest and a defense request for a change of venue. State District Judge Jack Skeen said those will be handled at a later date.