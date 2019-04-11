TYLER – It’s life in prison for a Smith County murder. In a Thursday court appearance, Charles Edward Lennon III, 30, pleaded guilty to murder. He had been charged with the July 2018 death of Rachel Lynn Jackson of Bullard. She died after being beaten with a tire knocker. And, because he failed to pay probation fees, Lennon’s probation was revoked on two prior cases of possession of a controlled substance. On each of those charges he had been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Those sentences will run concurrently with the life prison sentence.