(NEW YORK) — Regina Hall is ready to show off her evil side.

In an interview with Essence, Hall, who’ll be seen Friday opposite Marsai Martin and Issa Rae in the new comedy Little, says she’s ready to take on a completely different type of role in her next movie. The Girls Trip star says she’d love to play a serial killer.

“It’s so different from how I am,” Hall told Essence. “I can’t even imagine. So things that I can’t even imagine doing, or being, or feeling would be fun to play.”

According to Hall, her interest in playing serial killers and sociopaths bubbled up after she watched the long-running crime series, Forensic Files.

“It’s amazing how duplicitous they are,” Hall said of killers. “Sociopaths actually mimic behavior. Sometimes they don’t have the feelings and so if they see someone upset they’re like, ‘OK, that’s how you act upset,’ because they may not feel it.”

Hall recently made history when she became the first black woman ever to win the New York Film Critics Circle’s Best Actress award for her role in 2018’s Support the Girls. She’s played a variety of characters throughout her career, including a stripper with a heart of gold in The Best Man, a powerhouse author in Girls Trip and a tech boss with an attitude in Little.

