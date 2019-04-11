Today is Thursday April 11, 2019
Fatal Smith County Accident

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2019 at 4:34 pm
SMITH COUNTY – The Department of Public Safety is working an accident on Highway 64 East near County Road 298. The initial report was that there was at least one fatality. We will have more information when it becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY – The Department of Public Safety is working an accident on Highway 64 East near County Road 298. The initial report was that there was at least one fatality. We will have more information when it becomes available.

