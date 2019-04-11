SMITH COUNTY – The Department of Public Safety is working an accident on Highway 64 East near County Road 298. The initial report was that there was at least one fatality. We will have more information when it becomes available.
Fatal Smith County Accident
SMITH COUNTY – The Department of Public Safety is working an accident on Highway 64 East near County Road 298. The initial report was that there was at least one fatality. We will have more information when it becomes available.