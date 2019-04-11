Father, son charged for allegedly selling diseased body parts

YJPTO/iStock(DETROIT) -- A father and son have been charged in Michigan for crimes related to allegedly selling diseased body parts through their company, the Biological Resource Center of Illinois (BRCI).



BRCI provides human remains to medical professionals to use in training and research, according to court documents filed last week.



Donald Greene Sr. and Donald Greene II allegedly sold body parts that had tested positive for infectious diseases, including hepatitis, or had not been tested at all, and concealed that information from their customers, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Michigan.



When reached by ABC News, the U.S. Attorney's office had no comment on the case.



Prosecutors allege the scheme was meant "to defraud customers of the Biological Resource Center of Illinois," according to court documents.



The Greenes allegedly knew that their clients would not purchase parts that had not been tested for diseases or had tested positive. The scheme allegedly allowed the Greenes to profit off parts that were otherwise worthless, according to federal prosecutors.



Some of the body parts were allegedly sold for as much as $100,000, and were infected with HIV and sepsis, according to ABC TV station WISN-TV.



One mother was allegedly told her son’s body was going to be donated, but it was instead sold for $5,000, according to WISN-TV.



Donald Greene Sr. allegedly falsely told customers on at least eight occasions the parts BRCI was selling had received negative test results, according to authorities.



In 2013, the Greenes allegedly sold remains to the Detroit Medical Center's sports medicine department that had tested positive for hepatitis, and concealed this information, according to court documents.



Donald Greene Sr. has been charged with wire fraud. Donald Greene II has been charged with misprision of a felony – allegedly having knowledge of the scheme to defraud, not reporting it to law enforcement, and taking steps to conceal the scheme.



Donald Greene Sr. and Donald Greene II could not be reached for comment.

