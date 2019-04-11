TYLER — The Tyler Economic Development Council Thursday held its 30th Annual Investors and Contributors Luncheon. President/CEO Tom Mullins says it was a time to look at how far Tyler has come in those 30 years. He says the community is now “much more diverse economically” than it was when his organization started up. Mullins has headed up the council since it came into existence, largely as a means of finding alternatives to the then-lagging oil and gas industry. He says in the past 30 years, Tyler’s economy has gained strength in such areas as technology, distribution, retirees, medicine, education, transportation, and finance. Laila Assanie of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas was guest speaker at the luncheon. She says Tyler showed up very well in an analysis of the state’s 28 metro areas by her group — coming in behind only Austin and Midland in terms of economic vitality.