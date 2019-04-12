David Harbour in “Hellboy”; Mark Rogers/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide in theaters Friday:

* Hellboy — This reboot of writer/director Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 big-screen adaptation of the comic book features Stranger Things star David Harbour playing the titular character, originated by Ron Perlman: a demon raised by a human father to become a wisecracking, butt-kicking agent for the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense. Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane and Daniel Dae Kim also star. Rated R.

* Little — Regina Hall plays a ruthless boss who’s transformed into a 14-year-old version of herself, played by black-ish star Marsai Martin, when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear. Martin also served as an executive producer on the project, which, at 14 years old herself, makes her the youngest person to ever hold that title on a Hollywood production. Insecure’s Issa Rae also stars. Rated PG-13.

* Missing Link — Zach Galifanakis provides the voice of a Sasquatch who, with the help of an explorer and an adventurer — voiced respectively by Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana — searches for his long-lost relatives in this stop-motion animated family adventure comedy. Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Santa Clarita Diet‘s Timothy Olyphant and Game of Thrones‘ Amrita Acharia provide additional voices. Rated PG.

* After — Newcomer Josephine Langford stars in this romance drama about a guarded college student whose turbulent relationship with a “bad boy,” played by Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, makes her question herself and what she wants out of life. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Teen Spirit — Elle Fanning plays a shy teenager who joins a singing competition as means of escaping from her drab life in a small European town, with the help of an unlikely mentor, played by Croatian-Danish actor Zlatko Buric. Also starring Rebecca Hall. Rated PG-13.

* Mary Magdalene — Lion director Garth Davis’ spin on the biblical story of Mary Magdalene, played by Rooney Mara, who follows Jesus of Nazareth – portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix — creating conflict among his other male disciples. Rated R.

