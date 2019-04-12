Disney(BURBANK, Calif.) -- During a presentation for investors Thursday, the Walt Disney Company's top leaders, including CEO Bob Iger, gave the world a first look at their new streaming service: Disney Plus. One thing that immediately sets this service apart is that users will be able to download all of their TV shows and movies, and watch them even when they don't have internet access. With the entertainment prowess of the Walt Disney Company and its partners behind the service, users will have unique access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic content. Disney Plus is set to launch on Nov. 12, 2019, and will be priced at $6.99 a month. Some of the content that will be available on Disney Plus from day one includes Captain Marvel and Disney's entire Signature Collection of classic films. Within a year of launch, the service is expected to contain all Pixar films and all Star Wars films, which is great news for fans of the galaxy far, far away. Within two years, the service is expected to be available in "each major region of the world." One element that has gained a lot of attention is the Disney Plus original series. The company announced three new Marvel series, including WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. Perhaps the most anticipated original series is The Mandalorian, a new live-action Star Wars series from acclaimed director Jon Favreau. Similar to Netflix or Hulu, the service will have a queue of "Recommended for You" and "Continue Watching" content lists, all in front of a sleek dark background. Plus, users can create their own custom avatars with Disney characters and build individual profiles. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Disney unveils Disney Plus streaming service

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2019 at 6:14 am

Disney(BURBANK, Calif.) -- During a presentation for investors Thursday, the Walt Disney Company's top leaders, including CEO Bob Iger, gave the world a first look at their new streaming service: Disney Plus.



One thing that immediately sets this service apart is that users will be able to download all of their TV shows and movies, and watch them even when they don't have internet access.



With the entertainment prowess of the Walt Disney Company and its partners behind the service, users will have unique access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic content.



Disney Plus is set to launch on Nov. 12, 2019, and will be priced at $6.99 a month.



Some of the content that will be available on Disney Plus from day one includes Captain Marvel and Disney's entire Signature Collection of classic films.



Within a year of launch, the service is expected to contain all Pixar films and all Star Wars films, which is great news for fans of the galaxy far, far away.



Within two years, the service is expected to be available in "each major region of the world."



One element that has gained a lot of attention is the Disney Plus original series.



The company announced three new Marvel series, including WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston.



Perhaps the most anticipated original series is The Mandalorian, a new live-action Star Wars series from acclaimed director Jon Favreau.



Similar to Netflix or Hulu, the service will have a queue of "Recommended for You" and "Continue Watching" content lists, all in front of a sleek dark background.



Plus, users can create their own custom avatars with Disney characters and build individual profiles.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back