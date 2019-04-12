Disney(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday, Disney revealed details of its new Disney+ streaming service, which will offer users unique access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic content.

The service, set to launch on November 12, 2019, will be priced at $6.99 a month.

Some of the content that will be available on Disney Plus includes Disney’s entire Signature Collection of classic films, as well as content from its partners.

The service is expected to eventually feature all Pixar and Star Wars films, as well as new Star Wars offerings, like Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, which will be available on day one, and the untitled Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna reprising his titular Rogue One character, with Alan Tudyk again voicing and performing the droid K-2S0.

The company also announced three new Marvel series, all of them featuring stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series include WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Scarlet Witch and Vision; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as those respective characters; and Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the scheming MCU villain everyone loves to hate.

Additionally, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons will be available on day one. Within the first year, audiences will also have access to family-friendly Fox films like The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride, and shows including Malcolm in the Middle.

Lastly, a series based on the beloved 1993 comedy The Sandlot, from the film’s original screenwriter and director, David Mickey Evans, is also in development for Disney+.

