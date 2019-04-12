HENDERSON COUNTY — An Athens man is fatally shot Thursday night. According to Henderson County Sheriff, Botie Hillhouse, William Lebleu, 33, was shot twice with a shotgun around 7:00 pm and was pronounced dead a short time later at a Tyler hospital. Stewart Prewitt, 536, of Athens, has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Hillhouse said an argument earlier in the day led to the shooting. Lebleu reportedly went to the residence on Brentwood Circle, south of Athens, with what appeared to be a handgun. When he brandished the weapon, which later proved to be an airsoft gun, Prewitt shot him. The case has been handed over to the Henderson County District Attorney.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers, DPS and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are all involved in the investigation.