L-R: Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman/Amazon (NEW YORK) — On the heels of its March 29 series premiere, Amazon has renewed Hanna for a second season, according to Deadline. Based on the 2011 film of the same name, Hanna follows the titular character, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, a young girl raised in seclusion and trained in the deadly arts, who goes on the run to evade the relentless pursuit of a CIA agent, all while the teen tries to uncover the truth of who she is.

David Farr, who wrote the action-heavy original, created the series. He told ABC Radio he values having more time to further explore the kick-butt character, who was played by Saoirse Ronan in the original. “As I developed new episodes…I suddenly realized that there’s another thing here … a big coming of age story about a young woman who…gets away from her father’s controlling grasp, and suddenly experiences this world.”

He says, “She…has to reinterpret everything and experience everything for the first time. Laughter and intimacy and jealousy and all these emotions that we all go through.”

Hanna can kill you six ways from Sunday, but, for example, she’d never seen another person her age until the global cat-and-mouse game unfolds.

Such a sheltered character was interesting, 19-year-old Creed Miles says. “It was really fun actually, and I liked…playing someone who was kind of devoid of those social norms which can actually be quite binding sometimes. It’s so liberating to just have absolutely no filter and say exactly what’s on your mind because you don’t know otherwise. And…also I think lends itself to some very funny moments.”



The show, which also stars The Killing veterans Joel Kinnaman and Mareille Enos, is streaming now.