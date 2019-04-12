Man arrested after setting clothes on fire near White House

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2019 at 2:50 pm

iStock/OlegAlbinsky(WASHINGTON) -- A man was arrested after trying to set himself on fire near the White House on Friday.

An individual in Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, lit his jacket on fire while he was wearing it, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The Secret Service responded immediately, extinguished the fire and rendered first aid, the official said.

The man was being evaluated and transported to an area hospital, a source told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back