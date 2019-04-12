HBO/Helen Sloane(NEW YORK) — The eighth and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones kicks off Sunday night, and millions of fans all over the world will be tuning in — including former cast members whose characters didn’t survive to see who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne.

Finn Jones played Ser Loras Tyrell, the younger brother of Queen Margaery Tyrell, who were both obliterated in Season 6, when Cersei blew up the Great Sept of Baelor.

“Yeah!” Jones told ABC Radio when asked if he’ll be watching this weekend. “I mean, I love the show. I was a part of it from the first season, so I was in that show for six years, and it was really amazing to see the growth of the show and also the growth of the actors throughout those years.”

Jessica Henwick played Nymeria Sand, the whip-brandishing member of the Sand Snakes, the daughters of Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand. Nymeria and her sister Obara were murdered early on in Season 7 by Euron Greyjoy and his crew.

“I am so grateful that I got to be a part of that show. I love it. I think it’s amazing. Yeah I’m a hardcore fan,” She laughs. “[I]t was a privilege, and I feel really lucky. Really, really, lucky.”