vmargineanu/iStock(BLOOMINGTON, Minn.) — A 5-year-old suffered “significant injuries” after falling from the third floor of the famed Mall of America in Minnesota and may have been thrown or pushed, according to police, who cited witnesses.

Cops were called to the mall, in Bloomington, around 10:15 a.m. Friday after the child landed on first floor, Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts said at a news conference.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, initially fled the scene but was arrested, Potts said.

Police later identified the suspect at Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda. He has been charged with attempted homicide.

According to the police release, the relationship between the man and the boy remains unclear.

“At this time the suspect does not appear to be known to the victim or to the victim’s family,” the news release states.

Police said that the incident appears to be isolated.

Investigators are working with mall officials to determine if there was video, Potts said.

