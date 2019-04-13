TYLER – Tyler Police are searching for a Critical Missing Person who is identified as Anthony Patrick Dodds, 17. He is autistic and acts the age of 9-10. He was last seen in the area of Paluxy and Loop 323 around 7:30 Friday evening. He is 5’05 tall, 132 pounds, black short hair, brown eyes, wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a green/white horizontal striped shirt “Guess”, blue jeans, blue/black Nike shoes. If you locate or have any information related to this subject please contact the Tyler Police Department immediately at 903-531-1000.