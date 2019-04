DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines customers relaxing on Thursday evening got an email that may mean their summer vacation could be more stressful and expensive than they planned. Southwest, the biggest operator of Boeing jets, is removing the grounded 737 Max from its schedule until at least August 5, well past the peak of the summer high season. It remains uncertain how willing passengers will be to board the Max after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed all 346 people on board.