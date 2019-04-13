ARP – A Harris County man has been killed in a Smith County accident. It happened just after 3:00 Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 64, three miles west of Arp. Dead at the scene was Lejuan Keith Holmes, 47, of Humble. In stable condition in a Tyler hospital was James Whitney Callis, 43, of New London. The Department of Public Safety says Holmes changed lanes, hitting the car next to him. That car then hit a tractor-trailer rig driven by Timothy Julius Johnson, 53, of Bullard. Johnson was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.