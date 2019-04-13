SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two competing requests to designate the Alamo in San Antonio as a Historical Texas Cemetery could change how the mission is remembered. The Texas General Land Office wants to have the Alamo church listed as a historic Texas cemetery, citing the names of three people buried there nearly a century before the 1836 battle between Texas settlers and Mexican troops, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Another proposal from Native American groups wants a larger area to be designated a cemetery at the revered site. Neither is expected to stop a planned $450 million, public-private remodeling of Alamo Plaza.