Battle of San Jacinto Event Canceled for Texas Plant Cleanup

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2019 at 2:49 pm
LA PORTE (AP) — Organizers say an annual event marking the Battle of San Jacinto and re-enactment of the fight for Texas independence has been canceled amid continuing cleanup from a Houston-area chemical plant fire. The nearby Intercontinental Terminals Company tank farm exploded and burned on March 17. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department says the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte remains closed and the April 21 ceremony is canceled. The Battleship Texas site also remains closed.

