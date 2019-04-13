DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of the 2017 fatal beating of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son. The Dallas Morning News reports jurors on Friday sentenced 29-year-old Brandon Gordy over the death of Darwin Delgado. Gordy was initially charged with capital murder but jurors Thursday convicted him on the lesser charge of murder. Gordy was charged in the death while already under state investigation for allegedly abusing the victim’s younger brother.