EAST TEXAS – Heavy thunderstorms are rumbling through East Texas Saturday afternoon. Some have produced damage. Some streets around Alto are closed to traffic because of storm damage. We have had reports of trees down and damage to homes and businesses. We know there have been injuries. Over 20 persons were injured at the Caddo Mounds Historic Park, where they were part of a group celebrating Caddo Culture Day. The park is closed till further notice. Public Information Officers Kathi White in the TxDOT Tyler District office says crews are assessing roadways after possible tornadic activity in Alto in Cherokee County. Current closures are on US 69, SH 21, and SH 294. Caution is advised for motorists traveling through this area. Visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for updated road conditions and closures.

Tyler set a rainfall record for April 13th. The National weather service measured 2.70 inches of rain in Tyler. The previous record for the day was 2.45 inches measured in 1969.