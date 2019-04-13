Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — The Masters final round tee times have been adjusted due to potential severe weather Sunday afternoon.

Players will be grouped in threesomes with the first tee time scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m ET off the No. 1 and No. 10 holes.

Leader Francesco Molinari (-13) will be paired with Tiger Woods (-11) and Tony Finau (-11). They will tee off at 9:20 a.m ET.

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”

