WEST (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has praised first responders and residents of a Texas town for working together on recovery after a 2013 fertilizer plant fire and explosion claimed 15 lives. Ceremonies were held Saturday to dedicate the City of West Fallen Heroes Memorial, located in a park in the community 65 miles south of Dallas. Several hundred people attended the event, which was moved indoors due to storms Saturday. Abbott said he’s proud of everyone who worked to make West “better than it’s ever been.”