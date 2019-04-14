Twitter/@wrigleyABC13(DALLAS) -- An ongoing outbreak of severe weather has brought reports of at least 13 tornadoes from Texas to Mississippi Saturday into Sunday -- and the threat will continue throughout the morning. At least three people have died, including two children who were crushed inside a car in Angelina County, Texas. One person died overnight in Monroe County, Mississippi, as a reported tornado ripped through Hamilton, about 45 miles northeast of the campus of Mississippi State University. In Alto, Texas, 25 people attending a field day were transported to a local hospital with injuries. More than 150,000 customers were without power across five states -- Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana -- on Sunday morning. The two children, a 3-year-old and 8-year-old, were both pronounced dead at the scene in Lufkin, Texas, when a tree fell on the car they were sitting in Saturday afternoon. Tornado watches were still in effect Sunday morning in the South, including parts of Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. A line of intense storms was moving through this area Sunday morning with rotation being detected in some of the more intense cells. The tornado watches in this region go through the morning hours. North of the ongoing severe weather, there is heavy rain, including thunderstorms, in parts of the Midwest from Illinois to Ohio. Colder air wrapping around the system is bringing a little bit of rain and snow to parts of Missouri and Arkansas. There is also some wet snow across parts if northern Illinois and Indiana. The severe threat Sunday encompasses a huge region from Florida to New York, including many major metropolitan areas like New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Atlanta. Over 80 million Americans are at risk for severe weather. As the storm moves north and east on Sunday, a cold front in the South will sustain the threat for severe weather through the morning hours. Numerous severe thunderstorms, with possibly damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes, are possible in parts of the Southeast from Florida to Tennessee. Scattered severe storms will also form through parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. In the Northeast, areas that receive some daytime heating -- mainly around the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore area -- are at risk for severe thunderstorm development Sunday. Isolated severe weather could move into parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well. Despite the loss of daytime heating, the storms will reinvigorate overnight over the Appalachian Mountains. The Northeast, including Philadelphia and New York, will see severe thunderstorms develop through the region late at night. There is a risk for damaging winds and isolated brief tornadoes during the overnight hours into early Monday. The storms will be on top of parts of the Interstate 95 corridor during the Monday morning rush hour. In addition to possible severe storm activity, localized flash flooding is possible.

3 dead as tornadoes rip through Texas, Mississippi

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2019 at 8:13 am

Twitter/@wrigleyABC13(DALLAS) -- An ongoing outbreak of severe weather has brought reports of at least 13 tornadoes from Texas to Mississippi Saturday into Sunday -- and the threat will continue throughout the morning.



At least three people have died, including two children who were crushed inside a car in Angelina County, Texas.



One person died overnight in Monroe County, Mississippi, as a reported tornado ripped through Hamilton, about 45 miles northeast of the campus of Mississippi State University. In Alto, Texas, 25 people attending a field day were transported to a local hospital with injuries. More than 150,000 customers were without power across five states -- Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana -- on Sunday morning.



The two children, a 3-year-old and 8-year-old, were both pronounced dead at the scene in Lufkin, Texas, when a tree fell on the car they were sitting in Saturday afternoon.



Tornado watches were still in effect Sunday morning in the South, including parts of Florida, Alabama and Tennessee. A line of intense storms was moving through this area Sunday morning with rotation being detected in some of the more intense cells. The tornado watches in this region go through the morning hours.



North of the ongoing severe weather, there is heavy rain, including thunderstorms, in parts of the Midwest from Illinois to Ohio. Colder air wrapping around the system is bringing a little bit of rain and snow to parts of Missouri and Arkansas. There is also some wet snow across parts if northern Illinois and Indiana.



The severe threat Sunday encompasses a huge region from Florida to New York, including many major metropolitan areas like New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Pittsburgh and Atlanta. Over 80 million Americans are at risk for severe weather.



As the storm moves north and east on Sunday, a cold front in the South will sustain the threat for severe weather through the morning hours. Numerous severe thunderstorms, with possibly damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes, are possible in parts of the Southeast from Florida to Tennessee.



Scattered severe storms will also form through parts of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic. In the Northeast, areas that receive some daytime heating -- mainly around the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore area -- are at risk for severe thunderstorm development Sunday. Isolated severe weather could move into parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well.



Despite the loss of daytime heating, the storms will reinvigorate overnight over the Appalachian Mountains. The Northeast, including Philadelphia and New York, will see severe thunderstorms develop through the region late at night. There is a risk for damaging winds and isolated brief tornadoes during the overnight hours into early Monday.



The storms will be on top of parts of the Interstate 95 corridor during the Monday morning rush hour. In addition to possible severe storm activity, localized flash flooding is possible.

