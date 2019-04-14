Tiger Woods roars at The Masters; golfter captures 5th green jacket, 1st in 14 years

Andrew Redington/Getty ImagesAUGUSTA, Ga.) -- Tiger Woods, breaking an 11-year drought since his last major championship win, scored a dramatic come-from-behind victory at The Masters tournament on Sunday.

Woods won shot a 70 on the final day of the premier golfing event in Augusta, Georgia, to claim his first green jacket in 14 years and his fifth overall. He won the tournament by a single stoke, sinking a foot-long putt on the 18th hole and pumping his right fist before throwing his arms up in the air as thousands of fans on hand erupted in chants of "Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!"

The 43-year-old Woods teed off the day two strokes behind Italian Francesco Molinari, but by the 12th hole he was tied for the lead and jumped to the top of the leaderboard on his own on the 15th hole. He finished the tournament 13 under par.

Xander Schauffele, Duston Johnson and Brooks Koepka all tied for second, just one stroke behind Woods.

The victory marked Woods 15 major championship and his first since winning the 2008 U.S. Open at the Torrey Pines golf course in San Diego.

Woods last won The Masters in 2005.

