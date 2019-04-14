FORT WORTH (AP) — Aviation officials say talks are expected to begin this spring on adding a sixth passenger terminal at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, the main hub for American Airlines. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that airport authorities say there’s a good chance Terminal F could be built with design standards that allow more airplanes to park in a smaller space. The new terminal could be part of an airport capital improvement project costing as much as $4 billion through 2025.