TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the week of April 15. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to continue base repair operations on State Highway 110N near Farm Road 3271. Crews will also conduct ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

You can go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/021-2019.html to find details on these and other work projects in TxDOT’s northeast Texas District.