EAST TEXAS – Heavy thunderstorms rumbled through East Texas Saturday afternoon, producing deaths, injuries and damage. In Angelina County, two boys, ages three and 8, were killed when a tree fell on their car. Their parents were not injured. Some streets around Alto are closed to traffic because of storm damage. We have had reports of trees down and damage to homes and businesses. Over 25 persons were injured, 8 critically, at the Caddo Mounds Historic Park. We are told one of them has died. They were part of a group celebrating Caddo Culture Day. The park has been closed till further notice. The storms caused major damage to buildings of the Alto school system. Classes have been canceled until its buildings have been found to be safe.

The National Weather Service has been surveying the damage. One of the storms has been confirmed to have been an EF-2 tornado. It caused the worst damage south of Alto. A later storm, said to be an EF-3 tornado caused the worst damage southwest of Alto.

Public Information Officers Kathi White in the TxDOT Tyler District office says crews are assessing roadways after possible tornadic activity in Alto in Cherokee County. Current closures are on US 69, SH 21, and SH 294. Caution is advised for motorists traveling through this area. Visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for updated road conditions and closures.

Tyler set a rainfall record for April 13th. The National weather service measured 2.70 inches of rain in Tyler. The previous record for the day was 2.45 inches measured in 1969.