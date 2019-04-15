Go Love Yourself(NEW YORK) — You can get everything from workout clothes to makeup to toilet paper delivered to your door on demand, so why not do the same for your mental health.

That’s the idea behind the latest monthly subscription trend: Self-care boxes that aim to bring joy, reduce stress and put yourself back at the top of your to-do list.

Here are five self-care subscription services to try:

1. TheraBox

For $34.99 per month, a box from TheraBox includes one activity “inspired by research” to help rewire the brain for happiness, from journaling to brain-training exercises and mindfulness activities.

The activity is accompanied by six to eight of what TheraBox calls “wellness goodies” — that is, items that help promote relaxation and reduce stress.

“Each box aims to inspire more happiness, discovery, and inspiration,” TheraBox says on its website.

2. Go Love Yourself Box

Founded by a woman, this service bills itself as “self-help that actually helps.”

The Go Love Yourself Box includes a self-help book along with implementation resources — like workbooks, book discussions and a magazine — and self-care items. Each box also comes with a personalized message.

The price starts at $30 for just the book each month and goes up from there if you want extras to help you implement the self-care techniques, like eye masks and note cards to connect with friends.

3. My Hygge Joy

Hygge is a part of Danish culture that encompasses feelings of coziness and well-being and enjoying the simple things in life.

My Hygge Joy are monthly boxes, each with a theme, aimed at helping you slow down, savor and appreciate “even the tiny moments,” according to its website. The products in each box are designed to “indulge your senses” and may include everything from food and drink to candles, bath products, books and home decor.

The boxes start at $39.95 per month.

4. Coffee and a Classic

If you want to learn how to slow down and smell the coffee, this box helps you, literally. Each Coffee and a Classic box comes with a classic book — think Little Women — something to sip on (coffee, hot chocolate or tea) and some book accessories, too.

The boxes range in price from $29.99 to $40.99, with the more expensive boxes coming with additional items like food and a mug to drink from as you read.

5. Hopebox

Each Hopebox contains at least six gifts handmade in the U.S. and a personalized message.

The company describes its boxes as “monthly assortments of uplifting treasures, handmade by creative artisans who each have their own stories of hope and healing, and a personalized message of inspiration and support.”

The box options range in price from $38 to $79 per month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.