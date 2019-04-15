Amazon(NEW YORK) -- Amazon is said to be taking on Spotify and Pandora. According to reports, the online retail giant plans to launch a free music service exclusively for its Echo devices. Music is currently available through the Amazon Echo but only for prime members. A prime membership costs $119 annually. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Amazon takes on the music industry

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2019 at 6:30 am

Amazon(NEW YORK) -- Amazon is said to be taking on Spotify and Pandora.



According to reports, the online retail giant plans to launch a free music service exclusively for its Echo devices.



Music is currently available through the Amazon Echo but only for prime members. A prime membership costs $119 annually.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back