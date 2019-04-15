Amazon takes on the music industry
Posted/updated on:
April 15, 2019 at
6:30 am
Amazon(NEW YORK) -- Amazon is said to be taking on Spotify and Pandora.
According to reports, the online retail giant plans to launch a free music service exclusively for its Echo devices.
Music is currently available through the Amazon Echo but only for prime members. A prime membership costs $119 annually.
