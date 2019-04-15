Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Mike Trout will be with the Los Angeles Angels in Texas Monday as the team readies to begin its series against the Texas Rangers, the Angels said Sunday. The 27-year-old outfielder has been out of the lineup after sustaining a groin injury last week. The injury caused him to miss traveling with the team to Chicago this past weekend. It is still unknown if Trout will be penciled in for Monday night’s game against the Rangers. The Angels said ultrasound images showed improvement to his injury. Trout is currently listed as day-to-day. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Mike Trout to travel with Angels to Texas following groin injury

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2019 at 7:54 am

