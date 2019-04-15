Today is Monday April 15, 2019
For some ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, winter came early on Sunday, thanks to a DirecTV glitch

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2019 at 8:04 am
HBO/Helen Sloan(LOS ANGELES) — Winter came a little early for some lucky Game of Thrones fans. While most people had to wait for 9 p.m. ET Sunday to watch the much-anticipated eighth and final season premiere, some lucky DirecTV Now subscribers got to see it a several hours earlier when the episode accidentally went live.

Reports first surfaced that the episode was on  around 5 p.m., with some users reporting that they received a push notification that the episode was ready to be viewed.

It was eventually taken down and rebroadcast at its regular time.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

