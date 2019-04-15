HBO/Helen Sloan(LOS ANGELES) — Winter came a little early for some lucky Game of Thrones fans. While most people had to wait for 9 p.m. ET Sunday to watch the much-anticipated eighth and final season premiere, some lucky DirecTV Now subscribers got to see it a several hours earlier when the episode accidentally went live.

Reports first surfaced that the episode was on around 5 p.m., with some users reporting that they received a push notification that the episode was ready to be viewed.

It was eventually taken down and rebroadcast at its regular time.

