Paras Griffin/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Wendy Williams is opening up about what’s been going on in her life…to a point.

On Monday’s Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host discussed her personal “business” for the first time since filing for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter last week.

“It’s crazy ’cause now my business is your business,” Williams said poking fun at her Hot Topics motto. “It’s kind of funny. Turnabout’s a fair game, I get it.”

Williams, who last month revealed she’s been living in a sober house, said she had a “really good weekend,” with friends from the sober house facility. She also noted that her time staying there would soon be over.

“I’m moving out of the sober house in just a few days, you know,” she revealed. “It’ll be Wendy on her own.”

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she continued.

“Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day…this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

Although Wendy didn’t specifically mention her divorce, she did say that sober living has helped her navigate through some rough patches in her personal life.

“Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life,” she said. “I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever.”

As previously reported, earlier this month, Hunter’s alleged mistress reportedly gave birth to his child.

Williams, who married Hunter in 1997, share a son, 18-year-old Kevin Jr.