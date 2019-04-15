TYLER – A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Smith County business. In state district court Monday, Ashley Robin Stephens, 34, pleaded guilty to stealing over $60,000 from a Lindale business. State District Judge Kerry Russell sentenced her to 4 years in prison. Last October, authorities started looking for Stephens, who was also known as Ashley Boyd. It was said she had been living in the Mineola area and changed her appearance to avoid arrest. She was arrested in late October in Reeves County, in west Texas.