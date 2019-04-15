Today is Monday April 15, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman Gets Prison for a Lindale Theft

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2019 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Smith County business. In state district court Monday, Ashley Robin Stephens, 34, pleaded guilty to stealing over $60,000 from a Lindale business. State District Judge Kerry Russell sentenced her to 4 years in prison. Last October, authorities started looking for Stephens, who was also known as Ashley Boyd. It was said she had been living in the Mineola area and changed her appearance to avoid arrest. She was arrested in late October in Reeves County, in west Texas.

Woman Gets Prison for a Lindale Theft

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2019 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER – A Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Smith County business. In state district court Monday, Ashley Robin Stephens, 34, pleaded guilty to stealing over $60,000 from a Lindale business. State District Judge Kerry Russell sentenced her to 4 years in prison. Last October, authorities started looking for Stephens, who was also known as Ashley Boyd. It was said she had been living in the Mineola area and changed her appearance to avoid arrest. She was arrested in late October in Reeves County, in west Texas.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement