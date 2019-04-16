Today is Tuesday April 16, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Bill Toughening Voting Crimes Advances over Protests

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2019 at 4:12 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Putting false information on a Texas voter registration form would become a felony offense under a sweeping elections bill advancing through the Legislature over protests from civil rights groups. Republican say the measure that tentatively passed the Texas Senate on Monday would safeguard elections. The bill would also make it a misdemeanor to impede access to a polling location. Democrats say the bill threatens people who make honest mistakes on their registration forms with jail time. The bill is advancing at a time when Texas’ elections are under scrutiny. A federal judge in February ordered Texas to halt a bungled search for illegal voters after state elections officials wrongly questioned the U.S. citizenship of tens of thousands of people.

Texas Bill Toughening Voting Crimes Advances over Protests

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2019 at 4:12 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Putting false information on a Texas voter registration form would become a felony offense under a sweeping elections bill advancing through the Legislature over protests from civil rights groups. Republican say the measure that tentatively passed the Texas Senate on Monday would safeguard elections. The bill would also make it a misdemeanor to impede access to a polling location. Democrats say the bill threatens people who make honest mistakes on their registration forms with jail time. The bill is advancing at a time when Texas’ elections are under scrutiny. A federal judge in February ordered Texas to halt a bungled search for illegal voters after state elections officials wrongly questioned the U.S. citizenship of tens of thousands of people.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement