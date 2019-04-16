ABC(NEW YORK) — Lake Bell and Dax Shepard play a couple who ditch the city life to raise alfalfa on a farm in Nebraska on the comedy Bless This Mess, premiering tonight on ABC.

Bell, who also created and executive-produces Bless This Mess, tells ABC Radio the notion of chucking the hassle of city life and heading out to the country is one that appeals to her.

“There is something deeply satisfying and just romantic about moving to somewhere where you can, you know, slow down to de-tune, you know, and kind of just unplug,” says Bell.

For his part, Shepard — who’s married to The Good Place star Kristen Bell — says he also loves the thought of unplugging and slowing life down. In fact, when when he vacations with Bell and their daughters, they go to a place where there’s no cell phone service and reconnect to simple, forgotten pleasures.

“[D]ay two without the phone, I’m like, ‘I wanna draw a picture. I haven’t drawn a picture in 10 years’,” Shepard tells ABC Radio. “And I’ll draw a picture, it’s so satisfying. I’m like, ‘Oh my God I’ve, certainly a whole section of my brain’s offline because of this thing.'”

Bless This Mess — also starring Ed Begley Jr., Pam Grier and JT Neal –premieres tonight at 9:30 ET/8:30 CT on ABC.

