ABC News(NEW YORK) -- The number of tornadoes confirmed over the weekend has increased to 41, which spanned nine states from Texas to Pennsylvania. More could strike the South Wednesday as a storm system currently delivering snow and strong winds to the Rockies keeps pushing east. On Wednesday, the strongest storms will stretch from San Antonio to Dallas and into Oklahoma City. Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes will be the biggest threats. By Thursday, that system is forecast to produce severe storms from New Orleans up into Memphis, Tennessee, with similar threats -- damaging wind, hail and potential tornadoes. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Severe weather outbreak in South could mean more tornadoes

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2019 at 5:22 am

