Bebe Rexha reveals bipolar disorder: ‘I’m not ashamed anymore’

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2019 at 8:23 am

ABC/Image Group LA(NEW YORK) -- Singer Bebe Rexha has revealed she has bipolar disorder.



In a series of emotional tweets, she opened up about her diagnosis and said she’s “not ashamed anymore.”



“For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick,” she wrote. “Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why.”

For the longest time, I didn’t understand why I felt so sick. Why I felt lows that made me not want to leave my house or be around people and why I felt highs that wouldn’t let me sleep, wouldn’t let me stop working or creating music. Now I know why. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019

She continued, “I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.)”

I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.) — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019

Rexha went on to write that her next album will be her favorite one ever “because I’m not holding anything back.”



“I don’t want you to feel sorry for me,” she concluded. “I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you.”

I don’t want you to feel sorry for me. I just want you to accept me. That’s all. Love you. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back