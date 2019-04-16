The 2019 Lexus LX570 is without a doubt one of the best SUV’s I’ve ever reviewed. The single biggest drawback is its drinking problem. I guess you could say it’s the John Daly of SUV’s, showing complete dominance in its field of competition and an inability to pass up a bar, err….in this case, a gas station.

Honestly, if you can afford the sticker of $88,940.00 as tested, then you should have no trouble keeping this very sexy behemoth well hydrated. For the sake of this review I’m going to omit the mileage because of this reason.

And now, the rest of the story. The 2019 Lexus LX570 is absolutely comfortable, quick and, wait for it….. nimble. Nimble feels like a strange description for a SUV just one spare tire shy of three tons, but it feels like a nimble, capable off-roader. Of course, with its strong Toyota Land Cruiser heritage I’m sure it’s very capable off-road. I didn’t dare take it there because the 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in four 285/50R20 mud and snow tires offered little confidence of returning the LX570 to Toyota with zero damage. I imagine if you were to swap tires and wheels to a more aggressive package, you could traverse most obstacles in your way. The truck just feels solid. Very little body roll for an SUV of this size.

Surely no one in the states will buy the new Lexus 570 for its off-road ability so, lets focus on the things that might move the needle for the 570’s potential buyer. Here’s one, USEABLE NON-INTERFERENCE TECH. The last SUV/Crossover I reviewed had more oversight than the new congress. Making every road decision reviewable in milliseconds. The 570 is far more passive allowing you to drive like we did before tech. From the cockpit I can tell you this makes for more enjoyable driving.

The Lexus LX570 is also quick for its size. Powered by a 383HP, 404lbft 5,7L V-8 the 570 lets you merge or dart in and out of traffic with ease and if someone darts in front of you, no problem, the 13.9-in front and 13.5-in brakes bring you to a stop faster than 40-degree temperature change, in our great state of Texas.

Moving on to the interior of the 570 you’ll find heated and cooled contrast stitched leather seats complimented by dark wood accents on the dash and doors. The outside noise level is non-existent in confines of the cabin. Muting the masses from disturbing you as you race by them in complete luxury. There were times when I would have to open the sunroof just to be sure I was indeed, on the road. I want to add again that the Lexus Safety System+ Pre-collision with Pedestrian detection remains Khashoggi quiet until it’s needed. Never at any time testing the 570 did I feel overwhelmed by the safety tech. The lack of frustration with the safety tech allowed me to relax and enjoy the fantastic sound system in the 570. The 9-speaker Lexus premium audio was as easy to operate and sync as it was glorious to listen to.



I know that when some of you read this you’ll be like, of course you like it, it cost eighty-nine-grand. I’ts not the price that matters most, it’s what manufactures deliver for the price that matters. In the case of the 2019 Lexus LX570 they delivered in spades, in all but one area, fuel mileage.

Fuel mileage is bad. Too bad indeed for a 24-gallon fuel cell. The second half of the tank disappears quicker than the passing thoughts of a millennial. All the cars and trucks I review are delivered clean with a full tank of gas. More times than not I can return them with fuel left. Not this time. When I put a half a tank of fuel in the mileage distance indicator informed me, I had all of 98 miles to go until empty.

As Sir Charles Barkley would say, that’s tuurredble! I’m sure in the not to distant future the mileage will be addressed but, that is all can find bout the 2019 Lexus LX570 to gripe about.

If you’re in the market for a very full size SUV that allows you to toil in luxury all the while having the off-road capability to star in an episode of Game of Thrones, than this is clearly an SUV you should investigate if you’re in the market.