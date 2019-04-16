MARSHALL – The City of Marshall has resumed efforts to control mosquitoes. Weather permitting, fogging takes place on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, twice a month, beginning at 4:00am. The city is divided into seven “zones” for the spraying. The spraying will not occur during rain or if the wind speed is 10 mph or greater. In case of adverse weather conditions, spraying will be delayed until the conditions become favorable. The pesticides have been judged by the EPA “not to pose an unreasonable risk to human health.” Spraying is scheduled in the early morning hours to limit exposure to people. The spraying is not designed to eradicate the mosquito population, but is used as a method to help control the influx of mosquitoes that typically occur during the spring and summer months. Each season is different, but spraying efforts will normally continue through September.