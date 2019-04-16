Today is Tuesday April 16, 2019
Free Meals for Longview Elementary School Students

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2019 at 1:32 pm
LONGVIEW – All Longview elementary students will get free meals starting with the new school year. Thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision program, Longview’s elementary students will get a free breakfast and lunch starting in August. School trustees approved it at Monday night’s meeting. A part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, a provision allows qualifying schools that serve populations with high poverty rates to provide free breakfast and lunch. The program is for an initial three years with a bonus fourth year if the board so chooses. The district’s Director of Child Nutrition, Phyllis Dozier, said the program will benefit students and parents as well as the district.

