LONGVIEW – All Longview elementary students will get free meals starting with the new school year. Thanks to the federal Community Eligibility Provision program, Longview’s elementary students will get a free breakfast and lunch starting in August. School trustees approved it at Monday night’s meeting. A part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, a provision allows qualifying schools that serve populations with high poverty rates to provide free breakfast and lunch. The program is for an initial three years with a bonus fourth year if the board so chooses. The district’s Director of Child Nutrition, Phyllis Dozier, said the program will benefit students and parents as well as the district.