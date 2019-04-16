LONGVIEW – A Harrison County woman was sentenced Tuesday for her part in a double murder in Longview. Patricia Francine Baker, 22, of Hallsville, was sentenced to five years in prison. Last December she pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping. She, along with Dustin Bennett, 39, of Longview and Craig Davison, 54, of Hallsville, had been arrested for the shooting deaths of two men, whose bodies were found in March of 2016 near railroad tracks off Estes Parkway. The other suspects have been previously sentenced in the case. The three had been arrested in April, 2016, at a home on Roy Green Road near Hallsville as the result of a Crime Stoppers tip.