The Russo Brothers, who directed the highly anticipated film, have posted a special message to “the greatest fans of the world,” asking them to please not start blabbing all the details of Avengers: Endgame after they see it.

“This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises,” they write.

“For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning…please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

They continue, “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

“Remember, Thanos still demands your silence,” they threaten. “As always, good luck and happy viewing.”

They end with the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters April 26 from Marvel Studios, which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

